FRANKFORT – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn.

Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in two beef herds, one in Fleming County and the second in Hart County. In each instance, a beef breed bull fell ill and died. There is no relationship between the herds.