PRINCETON — Want to lead a healthier lifestyle in 2020? February is the perfect time to make a commitment to healthy eating year-round by signing up for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription with a local farmer.
Magney Legacy Ridge Farm in Caldwell County is joining other small farms across the country in celebrating the fourth annual CSA Day today and taking the opportunity to spread the word about delicious, organic, locally-grown vegetables available for delivery each week.
Magney Legacy is a regular part of the Downtown Farmers Market in Murray that starts in May and continues through the end of October annually.
Typically, a CSA is a weekly subscription to a season’s worth of sustainable, locally grown produce that is distributed to members throughout the harvesting season. CSA members of Magney Legacy Ridge Farm can customize their orders each week.
“Our CSA is a little different this year because every member can pick and choose what they want and which weeks they want to place orders. In the past, our members signed up for a subscription and we filled their bags with what we had available on the farm each week,” said Angela Magney, who established her organic farm in 2012 on Pleasant Valley Road in Princeton.
“As we’ve grown our farm through the years, we’ve listened to our customers and made adjustments so we can give them what they want, when they want it. Our system is now just like regular online shopping. You pick and choose when you want to place an order and we deliver orders of $20 or more right to your door on Thursday afternoons.”
The online market for Magney Legacy Ridge Farm officially opens on March 1 this year and will be open through mid-December.
“Sign-up is easy,” said Magney. “Just visit magneyfarm.locallygrown.net and sign up for an account. That account gets you on our weekly email list alerting you when the online market is open for orders. It’s up to you when and how often you want to place orders.”
While members can customize orders and pay week-by-week, Magney said those committing to 10, 20 or 40 week memberships receive a discount.
“The time for serious Spring planting is upon us. Seeds for the 2020 season have been ordered, a daunting financial figure by the time the entirety of the farm is planted in two rotations of vegetables,” said Magney. “Our ability to meet this figure and start off on the right foot is thanks to all our members who participate and purchase seasonal subscriptions. We can’t thank our customers enough. We have several who have been supporting our farm since the beginning.”
The Magney Farm team has attracted the majority of their CSA members from the Paducah and Murray areas, two communities where the farm team regularly sets up for traditional farmers markets throughout the summer.
The goal for 2020 is to attract more CSA members from Caldwell and Lyon counties.
“We have a handful of customers here in our community, but I think there are more people in Caldwell and Lyon counties who would appreciate our service. They just don’t know we are here and what we offer,” said Magney. “We are certified organic through the USDA and follow all safety practices when it comes to harvesting, processing and packing our vegetables. When you talk about shopping local, it doesn’t get much more local than this. Your food is grown locally, packed locally and delivered to you by local people.
“It is our belief that agriculture, particularly the sustainably minded organic agriculture that we practice, is an asset to the food security and health of our region. Your participation in our CSA allows our farm and team members to not only exist, but to live well. We hope that in some way, our service allows you to do the same. We are committed to serving you, our community, with the best produce from our farm.”
Magney said during the 2020 season, members will be able to purchase everything from cabbage, squash, radishes, cucumbers and tomatoes to bok choy, swiss chard, edamame and much more, including the addition of farm fresh organic eggs this year.
“People really love our lettuces too — our head lettuces and our spring mix seem to be favorites with CSA members, farmers markets customers and area chefs,” she said. “We offer a wide variety of items each year and always encourage our members to try to new things. We’re constantly sharing recipes and other information about the vegetables we harvest here.”
Magney said any person interested in learning more about community supported agriculture or how to become a CSA member my visit the farm website or Facebook page “Magney Legacy Ridge Farm.”
“We love fresh food and we love our community,” she said. “Our farm team is dedicated to helping every single person find ways to live a happier, healthier life.”
