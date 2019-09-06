MURRAY — Longtime McCracken County Master Gardener Eileen Duobinis-Gray will be featured during the next Calloway County Master Gardeners T-N-T (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series activity.
Duobinis-Gray will speak at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the University of Kentucky’s Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus (formally Camp WOW), 93 Schwartz Road in Murray.
The title of her presentation is “Living in Harmony with Nature” and will discuss how to create a wildlife habitat that can allow wildlife to enter the back yards of homes and what is needed to provide for these creatures. This will cover the ways of doing this successfully in both small spaces and larger environments.
Duobinis-Gray has been a Master Gardener in McCracken County since 2004. She has an undergraduate degree in history, a master’s of science degree in wildlife ecology and a master’s degree in business administration.
For more information, phone 270-293-1990 and ask for Raylene.
