LOUISVILLE — The North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE), the largest all-breed, purebred livestock expo in the world, returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Entries are now being accepted and deadlines are rapidly approaching.
There are ten divisions of livestock. Entries must be entered online or postmarked by:
• Dairy goats, deadline Sept. 20, late deadline Oct. 1
• Dairy cattle, deadline Sept. 20, late deadline Oct. 10, extra late deadline Oct. 19
• All other livestock (including Boer goats, beef cattle, draft horses, llamas and alpacas, swine, mules and donkeys, quarter horses and sheep), deadline Sept. 20, late deadline, Oct. 10
New in 2019:
• Beef & dairy cattle: USDA 840 EID tag required for all animals, including transit and sale cattle.
• Dairy goats: Nigerian Dwarf goats will have their own breed show.
• Sheep: Dorper Division has been added.
• Swine: show will be non-terminal.
• All animals must arrive by gate 4 or 6.
For entry forms, show schedule, premium book and additional information, visit www.livestockexpo.org. To enter online, click here.
Owned and produced by Kentucky Venues, the North American International Livestock Exposition is the world’s largest purebred livestock show. Held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, the event generates $8 million in economic impact annually.
Conveniently located adjacent to the Louisville International Airport and near the junction of three major interstates, the Kentucky Exposition Center is easily accessible and just seven minutes south of downtown Louisville. Entrances to the facility are located off Phillips Lane, Crittenden Drive and Preston Highway. Parking is $10 per vehicle.
