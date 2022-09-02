The farmers of the Kentucky Soybean Board are looking forward to spending time with friends and family this weekend. A favorite summer activity is, of course, grilling with family and friends, and livestock and poultry are soybean farmers’ No. 1 customer. Consuming 98% of domestic soybean meal, the livestock and poultry industries are vital to the success of Kentucky’s soybean farmers, according to the Kentucky Soybean Association.  

Whether your holiday grilling plans include hamburgers and hot dogs, steaks and sausage, or chicken and chops, food safety is an important issue, especially on hot days. Some important tips include: 

