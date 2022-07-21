MURRAY – Agriculture is not something that I normally cover, but being that I lived in the Netherlands for 10 years and still have many friends there, my publisher asked me to reach out to them to get more information about the protests that have been taking place in the country the past few weeks.
Most referred me to different news publications for a more accurate description.
To sum up what is taking place, according to several different news sources, the Dutch government plans to cut 50% of nitrogen oxide and ammonia emissions in the country by 2030, and literally are tossing farmers off of their land saying there is too much nitrogen in the soil. The plan is to also cut the number of livestock by 30%.
The Netherlands is one of the largest agricultural producers in the world, exporting roughly $97 billion euros worth of fruit, flowers, vegetables, dairy products and meat.
According to Unherd.com, the Netherlands is a country of four million cattle, 13 million pigs, 104 million chickens and just over 17 million people. It is Europe’s biggest meat exporter.
The Dutch government has budgeted 25 million euros to buy out farmers this year and next.
On Sky News Australia, the Netherland’s Agricultural and Horticultural Organization’s Wytse Sonnema says there is a broad sense of frustration, anger and even despair among Dutch farmers.
Farmers are protesting around the country blocking highways, setting bales of hay on fire and caused traffic on a highway near the German border to come to a halt. Some supermarkets are showing barren shelves due to the farmers targeting distribution centers.
Sonnema said, “Imagine if you are a fifth generation farmer living on your land, making a living and being part of a local community and you see a map that basically shows there is no future for your farm. It not only means no future for farming, but also no future for the economic, social and cultural fabric of the country.”
Sonnema said the Netherlands had already reduced nitrogen by two-thirds since the 1990s. Another reduction is possible, he said, but a 50% reduction by 2030 is not feasible.
“There are 50,000 farms in the Netherlands and the upheaval has been massive with much public support,” he said.
Dutch police discharged a firearm on a 16-year old which shocked the entire country, Sonnema said. “The Dutch police are not known for firing arms. We were all shocked.”
According to Science.org, traffic was jammed en mass in the Hague, the nation’s center of government. A Dutch high court in May suspended permits for construction projects that pollute the atmosphere with nitrogen compounds and harm nature reserves. The freeze stalled the expansion of dairy, pig and poultry farms, major sources of nitrogen in the form of ammonia from animal waste. The court also blocked plans for new homes, roads and airport runways because construction machinery emits nitrogen oxides. This shutdown put 14 billion euros worth of projects in jeopardy.
Jac Lam, a Dutch citizen living in Wilnis said, “The nitrogen reduction of 50% is impossible because nitrogen pollution does not stop at the German or Belgian borders.”
