AMES, Iowa — Farms.com announced it has acquired a network of agricultural news websites from USAgNet LLC, which covers 15 Midwest and Northeast U.S. states.
AgConnectionThe ‘State’ Ag Connection sites provide local farmers with daily news, markets, weather, auction listings and an online farm equipment marketplace in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.
“The Farms.com Team is delighted to welcome the Ag Connection sites to our family of agricultural properties,” said Farms.com President & CEO Graham Dyer. “The State Ag Connection websites have a strong connection with their farm audience, as well as with the agri-businesses who advertise on their sites. These sites nicely compliment the Farms.com and US Farmer audiences we already serve and will provide valuable opportunities in the future.”
“After 20 years of serving our agricultural clients with valuable information, we decided it was time to take the sites to the next level and felt that the transition to Farms.com was the perfect fit to make that happen,” said USAgNet President & CEO Pat Sternitzky. “This acquisition will benefit both our readers and advertisers in our efforts to expand the services these sites offer to the industry.”
Sternitzky will continue to oversee the editorial obligations for the Ag Connection sites as part of a multi-year transition plan. The deal does not include the USAgNet website design division.
USAgNet LLC is a leading network of daily agricultural news websites. The company also specializes in website design, hosting and online marketing solutions for farm equipment dealers, manufacturers and other agricultural companies and organizations throughout North America. Founded in 1999 by Patrick and Lisa Sternitzky, USAgNet is headquartered in Marshfield, Wis.
Farms.com is a leading supplier of innovative information products and services for the global agriculture and food industries.
The Farms.com Media & Publishing division includes a network of websites that welcome thousands of commercial farmers and agribusiness professionals from across North America each day and is a trusted source of information to browse the latest agriculture news. In addition to news and market information, the Farms.com website features classifieds, used-farm-equipment, and real estate listings for its customer base. In addition to the website Farms.com, the Farms.com network of sites includes Agriville.com, AgSearch.com, and USFarmer.com.
On the publishing side, Farms.com has a variety of print offerings that are distributed to over 170,000 farmers each month. Our US Farmer publication is distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. Our Canadian Publishing includes Better Pork, AgBuyersGuide, Better Farming (Ontario), and the recent expansion in November of the successful Better Farming magazine into the Canadian prairie provinces. In addition to Media and Publishing, the Farms.com Group of Companies also provides the following solutions for the global agriculture and food sector:
• Human Resource solutions – which encompass AgCareers.com, CareersInFood.com, and De Lacy Executive Recruiting
• Software and Services – which include swine software leader PigCHAMP, as well as Farms.com Professional Services
• Farming and Production – which includes a 2,000-acre cash crop farm that also produces renewable energy through a variety of wind and solar installations.
