FRANKFORT – Kentucky growers have until April 5 to submit comments about a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposal that would change some agricultural water requirements for produce growers, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced.
“The FDA recently notified the Department of Agriculture about potential new changes to agricultural water requirements for our produce growers,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These changes may affect you and before they do, it’s important for Kentucky growers to provide feedback to help improve the rule. Now is the time to have your voices heard.”
FDA’s proposed changes affect the pre-harvest agricultural water requirements for covered produce. If finalized, the requirements in the proposed rule would replace the pre-harvest microbial quality criteria and testing requirements in the Produce Safety Rule.
FDA has opened a formal comment window giving the opportunity for anyone to comment on the proposed changes. All comments, either electronic or paper, must be received by FDA by April 5.
Comments can be filed either electronically or individuals can submit written comments. You can find more about how to submit comments at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/12/06/2021-26127/standards-for-the-growing-harvesting-packing-and-holding-of-produce-for-human-consumption-relating.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Produce Safety Program is monitoring the proposed changes and will inform growers, partners, and industry stakeholders statewide of any changes that become final.
For questions, contact Mark Reed, KDA Produce Safety Program Manager at (502) 782-7809 or by e-mail at mark.reed@ky.gov.
