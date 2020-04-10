FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Kentucky Proud brand is partnering with Edible Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Bluegrass Farm To Table, the Organic Association of Kentucky, and the Kentucky Horticulture Council to host the first-of-its-kind “Kentucky Virtual Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair” from April 16 - 30, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced today.
“The KDA and local food partners are teaming up to support Kentucky families who have lost access to markets due to restaurant and business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “One way we are doing that is to encourage Kentuckians to sign up for CSA delivery or pick-up of Kentucky produce, proteins, and more. I would like to thank all of our partners for hosting this virtual CSA sign-up fair so that Kentuckians can continue accessing fresh farm products.”
Community supported agriculture (CSA) is a way for consumers to subscribe to local farms and farmers on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. CSAs offer a variety of delivery and pickup options. In a time when consumers are advised to practice social distancing, a CSA share is an additional option for them to locate local produce, proteins, and other products.
CSA businesses typically hold in-person sign-up events during the spring months. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are invited to participate in the Virtual Kentucky CSA Fair through Facebook starting on April 16. From April 16 to April 30, Kentucky Proud will promote the virtual fair though digital advertising funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund. To participate in the virtual fair, consumers should visit www.kyproud.com/CSA.
