FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is introducing new features to its popular guide to the commonwealth’s wineries and craft breweries: Drink KY. Initially launched in 2021, updates to the progressive web-app include social integration and content additions. 

“Our Drink KY web-based app allows us to better showcase Kentucky’s ever-expanding number of wineries and breweries,” Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “These exciting updates will enhance consumer’s visits to tastings and taprooms across the commonwealth and provide fun new opportunities to engage with like-minded friends. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture plans to make a big push this year to encourage people to visit fall agritourism destinations.”