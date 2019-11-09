MURRAY — The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture has named Curtis Dame, ’10, ’12, the 2019 Outstanding Young Agriculture Alumnus Award recipient during Homecoming 2019 earlier this fall.
Dame is a native of McLean County, Kentucky, and served his local FFA chapter as president in high school. He attended Murray State, where he received his Bachelor of Science in agricultural systems technology.
During his tenure as a student, Dame served as collegiate FFA president from 2008-2010 and as a Student Government Association senator for the Hutson School of Agriculture. He was also active in the Agronomy Club, Ag Systems Technology Club and Collegiate Soil Judging Team, and also served as Alpha Gamma Rho Vice Noble Ruler and as chair of the Agriculture Leadership Council.
Dame went on to earn his Master of Science at Murray State in 2012. He now serves as a county extension agent for agriculture and natural resources in Hopkins County, Kentucky, where he is professionally engaged with the Kentucky Association of County Agriculture Agents as the second vice president.
Dame is a graduate of the Kentucky Farm Bureau LEAD program and serves as a regional advisor for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s Office of Agriculture Policy. Throughout his career, he has continued his dedication to Murray State University agriculture, serving as a past president of the Hutson School of Agriculture Alumni Association and past alumni board member of the Alpha Gamma Rho-Alpha Omega Alumni Corporation. He also serves as president of the Hopkins County Farm Bureau Federation and chair-elect of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Curtis has shown exemplary characteristics of hard work, determination, ingenuity, productivity and vision that has led to him being named the 2019 Outstanding Young Agriculture Alumnus of Murray State University,” said Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture. “It gives us great pleasure to present the 2019 Outstanding Young Agriculture Alumnus Award to Mr. Curtis Dame.”
The Hutson School of Agriculture also honored Kentucky State Reps. Richard Heath, ’84, ’89, and Steven Rudy, ’00, as co-recipients of this year’s Outstanding Agriculture Alumnus Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.