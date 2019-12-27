MURRAY — The Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University recently honored high school students from the Purchase, Pennyrile and Green River regions as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in Future Farmers of America (FFA).
The banquet was held on Murray State’s campus Dec. 3 in honor of the recipients. Several University officials were in attendance, including Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson and others. They joined more than 200 guests.
FFA advisors at individual high schools could nominate two students for this recognition — one as an automatic award recipient and the other as an at-large nomination (not all at-large nominees were selected for the award). FFA regional officers from Purchase, Pennyrile and select Green River Region counties were also selected for FFA All-Region Stars awards.
The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the region, including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Livingston Central, Marshall County, McCracken County and Trigg County in the Purchase region; Caldwell County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Lyon County, Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central in the Pennyrile region; and Henderson County, McLean County, Union County and Webster County in the Green River region. Students from counties in the Green River region outside Murray State’s 18-county service area and border counties were not eligible.
Students recognized during the award ceremony include the following:
Purchase Region
• Ryan Rehkemper, Ballard Memorial High School
• Jace Kelso, Calloway County High School
• EmmaLee Roach, Calloway County High School
• Anna Wilkins, Calloway County High School
• Jackson Bruer, Carlisle County High School
• Daven McGee, Carlisle County High School
• Retiazsha Chambers, Fulton County High School
• Mikiyah Mitchell, Fulton County High School
• Madison Brown, Graves County High School
• Clayton Story, Graves County High School
• Jake Whitford, Graves County High School
• Dawson Naranjo, Hickman County High School
• Lexi Jones, Livingston Central High School
• Emma Rittenberry, Livingston Central High School
• Evan Bremmerkamp, Marshall County High School
• Conner Holmes, Marshall County High School
• Madison Moryl, Marshall County High School
• Chesney Flynn, McCracken County High School
• Elly Travis, McCracken County High School
• Karlie Wentworth, McCracken County High School
• Tyler Freeman, Trigg County High School
• Matthew Smith, Trigg County High School
Pennyrile Region
• Noah Helphenstine, Caldwell County High School
• Makaylah Alder, Christian County High School
• Katherine Shelton, Christian County High School
• Ellie McGowan, Crittenden County High School
• Ella Farmer, Hopkins County Central High School
• Avrey Hulse, Hopkins County Central High School
• Chloe Jolly, Hopkins County Central High School
• Allie Wagoner, Hopkins County Central High School
• Savannah Barnes, Hopkinsville High School
• Lanie Brumfield, Hopkinsville High School
• Dallas Nichols, Lyon County High School
• Sarah Peterson, Muhlenberg County High School
• Margaret Gillum, Todd County Central High School
• Sarah Glover, Todd County Central High School
• Ellee Shemwell, Todd County Central High School
• Jordan Weathers, Todd County Central High School
Green River Region
• Hunter Book, Henderson County High School
• Mackenzie Henshaw, Henderson County High School
• Sydney Simpson, Henderson County High School
• Kathryn Troutman, McLean County High School
• Alyssa Tripp, Union County High School
Mallory White, Union County High School
• Hallie Ellis, Webster County High School
• Madelyn Hackney, Webster County High School
• Shane Mooney, Webster County High School
The Hutson School of Agriculture created the awards program, which named its seventh crop of stars this year, as a way to acknowledge FFA students in Murray State’s service area for their accomplishments. FFA advisors are also recognized each year for their service to their students and the FFA organization.
“My FFA experience provided me a solid leadership background that has served me well throughout my career, and it is a pleasure to recognize outstanding young leaders pursuing the same experiences,” said Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture.
The guest speakers at the banquet were Dr. Sheila Wilson Phillips, DVM and Jonathan Reynolds. Phillips graduated from Murray State in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture. She continued on to Auburn University where she earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 2015. Currently, Phillips serves as a mixed animal practice veterinarian at Trigg County Veterinary Clinic in Cadiz. In 2018, Phillips was named the Hutson School of Agriculture’s Outstanding Young Alumna.
Jonathan Reynolds graduated from Murray State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Reynolds, a former Kentucky State FFA Association Officer, was named Outstanding Senior Man in Agriculture in spring 2019 by the Hutson School of Agriculture. Currently, Reynolds is the farm manager of Springhill Farms in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.