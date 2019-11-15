MURRAY — The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture is offering a chance to receive discounted prices on some events it is hosting in return for a few donations of canned/nonperishable food items for the holiday season.
Three such opportunities are scheduled this weekend in a program being dubbed “Hungry Heroes: Racing to Put Food on the Table.”
The first will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the Doggie Day Spa activity at the Carman Animal Pavilion on College Farm Road, across from the Calloway County High School campus and next door to the Cherry Exposition Center. For every five cans/boxes of food items, anyone bringing a dog to Doggy Day Spa will receive a 15 percent discount off the total price (excluding services offered by the Humane Society of Calloway County.
Opportunity No. 2 will be offered later that day at Roy Stewart Stadium, where Murray State will face bitter rival Austin Peay on the football field in a noon kickoff. For every five cans donated, fans will receive a free ticket to Thursday night’s performance of Murray State rodeo at the Expo Center. Canned and monetary donations will be collected at the front gate and at a table in the front lobby of the stadium for the entirety of the game.
The final opportunity will be presented later that evening at the CFSB Center, where Murray State will host Brescia in a basketball contest set for 7. For every five cans of food donated, fans will also receive a free ticket to the Thursday session of the rodeo. Cans and monetary donations will be collected at the ALC table inside the doors near Gate B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.