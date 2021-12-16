FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension are joining forces to raise funds and resources for agricultural-related recovery efforts for farmers affected by the weekend’s devastating storm event.
“West and western Kentucky agriculture did not escape the historic and devastating tornadoes that struck the region this weekend,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “We’ve seen lives lost, grain bins leveled, and livestock and poultry barns demolished. Our farmers need funds and resources to maintain operations and rebuild. I thank Kentucky Farm Bureau and the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension for stepping up to help Kentuckians in need.”
“The heartbreaking devastation from this past weekend’s tornado outbreak is overwhelming for so many families and communities throughout the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney. “Never have so many Kentuckians experienced such monumental loss. Many lost everything. Rural communities affected by these devastating storms need our help. I am confident this fund will be successful helping Kentucky farm families get back to the important business of producing the food, fiber, and fuel upon which our nation relies.”
“UK Cooperative Extension has always been both in and of the counties it serves,” said Nancy Cox, Vice President for Land-grant Engagement and Dean of the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “Our agents and staff are leaders and neighbors in their communities and stand ready to serve the West Kentucky region as we have historically done in the wake of tragedy. We appreciate the leadership of Kentucky Farm Bureau, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and our agents on the ground — together we will continue serving Kentucky.”
The Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund
The Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund is a cash donation portal managed by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. Funds collected will be administered through a grant process. The donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas.
Donations can be made to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund can at gofundme.com/KyAgReliefFund.
Kentucky Ag Disaster Donations
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Cooperative Extension Service are teaming up to coordinate an operation to identify the needs and supplies for individual farming operations in the impacted area.
Individuals in impacted areas should contact their county extension office, which will collect a list of needs from producers for their operation and provide that information to the KDA. The Department will then coordinate with farm organizations in the commonwealth and work to match the requested need with the donor of the item. This can include immediate needs such as hay or feed to longer-term items such as fencing material.
