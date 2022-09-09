FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced.

“Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven Kentuckians, including one in six children, facing food struggles, we are extremely excited for the opportunities this grant presents,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We will be able to provide quality food to those who need it most. Our KDA Food Distribution team will work hard to get the most out of this USDA grant resulting in the biggest impact for our state.”

