OWENSBORO — The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association inducted five new members into its Hall of Fame at the annual KCA Convention in Owensboro.
“I congratulate these five cattlemen for this prestigious honor,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said, noting the men are from each of the five KCA membership regions. “These men gave of their time, service, and talents for the betterment of Kentucky’s cattle industry.”
The five new inductees are:
Region 1: Nicky Baker, Caldwell County – The 66-year-old Murray State University graduate has owned and operated Baker Station Stock Farm near Fredonia and its 60 head of cattle for more than 45 years. In addition to managing his cousin’s 70 head of cattle and partnering with a young neighboring farmer’s 30-cow operation, Baker has hosted farm visits and tours for local elementary schools over the past 10 years, educating children on where their food comes from.
Region 2: Royce Vincent, Edmonson County – The 76-year-old owner/operator of Thistle Top Farms, a cow/calf and commercial hay operation near Brownsville, manages over 50 head of cattle and assists in the production of more than 500 rolls of hay. He is a retired employee of Mammoth Cave National Park and an accomplished welder who built many of his own farm implements.
Region 3: Jon Bednarski, Oldham County – The 64-year-old is the owner/operator of Sherwood Acres, which includes more than 100 acres in Oldham and Mercer counties with an average herd of 25-30 stocker cattle at each location. He direct markets beef to consumers through the farm’s retail store, as well as farmers’ markets, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Region 4: Preston Seals, Madison County – The 81-year-old retired former manager at IBM in Lexington runs a feeder cattle operation on his 94-acre farm near Berea. Seals ran a cow/calf operation for 40 years, from 1973-2013, when he developed and bred his heifer calves to consign, and helped start the CPH-45 (Certified Pre-conditioned for Health) sale in Richmond, both of which improved the quality and value of Kentucky beef cattle.
Region 5: Gatliff Craig, Rockcastle County – The U.S. Army veteran, who passed away on Dec. 21 at age 85, produced beef on his cow/calf and small feedlot operation at Living on the Creek Farm near Brodhead for more than 60 years. Craig worked for 17 years as executive director for the Cumberland Valley Area Development District and spent 11 years with Rockcastle County Schools as a teacher, guidance counselor, and administrator before accepting positions in state government under two different governors’ administrations involving economic development and planning.
