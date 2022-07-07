For the second year, the Kentucky Livestock Coalition is launching its “Meat Me at the Table” campaign, designed to encourage Kentuckians to make meat the centerpiece of their menus during National Grilling Month, which falls in July.
“The farm families of the Kentucky Livestock Coalition are proud to provide safe, nutritious, affordable and delicious meat for your family,” a news release said. “Whether you buy directly from a farmer or at a meat market or grocery store, you can feel confident in the quality of the meat provided by farm families. Everyone knows that meat is a great source of protein, but it’s important to know that it’s also rich in many essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that are essential for human health.
“The farm families of the Kentucky Livestock Coalition are committed to advancing environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable livestock farming practices while providing safe, affordable food. Whether your summer grilling plans include hamburgers and hot dogs, steaks and sausage, or chicken and chops the farmers of the KLC invite you to ‘Meat Me at the Table.’
The KLC invites anyone who will be in the Lexington area next Saturday, July 16, to make to attend as the coalition sponsors the Wild Health Genomes vs. the Long Island Ducks at Wild Health Field (formerly Whitaker Park, 207 Legends Lane in Lexington) at 6:35 that evening. The Gnomies, as they are called, is the newest team in the minor league, and each person who brings a canned food item will receive free admission and enjoy a fun-filled evening of baseball with lots of prizes. At the end of the night, the KLC will donate those canned goods to God’s Pantry Food Bank/Feeding America. For more information on the Kentucky Livestock Coalition or the Meat Me at the Table campaign, visit www.KyLivestockCoalition.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.