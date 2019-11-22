FRANKFORT — Kentucky consumers are reminded that “the freshest gift ideas come from Kentucky farms” in the 2019 Kentucky Proud holiday advertising campaign that will launch statewide next week.
“Kentucky Proud products make unique, thoughtful gifts from the Commonwealth we all love,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Buying Kentucky Proud also helps support Kentucky farm families and small businesses. This campaign will showcase the vast selection of fresh local products that you can choose for your loved ones this holiday season.”
The 30-second video features a wide variety of Kentucky Proud products – eggs, cheese, wine, popcorn, milk, meat, and produce – while a stylized recording of “My Old Kentucky Home” plays in the background. Kentucky Proud also will distribute 5- and 15-second versions. Ads will be broadcast on television and radio throughout Kentucky. Other ads are targeted for print and social media.
The ad campaign continues a cohesive year-round message positioning Kentucky Proud as the “freshest” choice – fresh local farm ingredients but also Kentucky’s fresh local food movement that has earned national acclaim.
To search for Kentucky Proud gifts, visit kyproud.com/gifts.
Kentucky Proud is the official state agricultural marketing program. More than 8,500 farmers, processors, restaurants, retailers, colleges and universities, school districts, farmers’ markets, Kentucky state parks, and Kentucky Farm Bureau certified roadside markets are members of Kentucky Proud. Funding for Kentucky Proud is provided through a grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund. The program is administered by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
