FRANKFORT — Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is encouraging Kentucky Proud members and local organizations to apply for three Kentucky Proud promotional programs.
“Kentucky Proud grant programs help promote the Commonwealth’s local foods and agricultural products,” Commissioner Quarles said. “As a result, these grants also help Kentucky family farms and agricultural businesses succeed. The aim of these grants is to help build economic ties that will last long after the grant is awarded.”
The Buy Local program provides incentives for participating restaurants and other food service businesses to buy and use Kentucky Proud products for their customers. The program offers participants a 15 percent reimbursement for the cost of eligible Kentucky Proud farm food up to $8,000 a year or a lifetime cap of $36,000. For guidelines and an application, go to kyproud.com/buylocal. For more information, contact Chad Smith at chad.smith@ky.gov or (502) 782-4123.
The Farm to Fork program provides incentives for local organizations to host dinners that showcase local farms, farmers, producers, and Kentucky Proud products while benefiting a local charity. Participating organizations may be reimbursed up to $1,000 for purchases of 100% Kentucky direct farm impact food products and associated promotional expenses. For more information, contact Alisha Morris at alisha.morris@ky.gov or (502) 782-4119. For guidelines and an application, go to kyagr.com/marketing/farm-to-fork.html.
The Kentucky Proud Promotional Grant reimburses members for up to 50 percent of future eligible expenses for advertising, marketing, and reaching consumers at the point of purchase to promote agricultural products with direct Kentucky farm impact. Grants are limited to 10 percent of the applicant’s reported direct Kentucky farm impact up to $8,000 a year or a lifetime cap of $36,000. For more information, contact Jonathan Van Balen at jonathan.vanbalen@ky.gov. For an application, guidelines, and other documents, go to kyagr.com/marketing/grants.html.
Kentucky Proud is administered by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Funding for Kentucky Proud is provided through a grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
