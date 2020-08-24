FRANKFORT — During its Aug. 7 meeting, the Kentucky Soybean Board elected a new executive committee. Outgoing Chairman Ryan Bivens of Hodgenville accepted the thanks of his fellow board members as he completed his second yearlong term in that role.
Officers for fiscal year 2021 are: Chairman Jed Clark of Graves County; Vice Chairman Larry Thomas of Hardin County; and Secretary/Treasurer Barry Alexander of Trigg County.
The Kentucky Soybean Board is the entity charged with the oversight of Kentucky’s soybean checkoff dollars, which are invested into education, research, and domestic and international marketing projects to help provide growers with opportunities for increased profits.
Board members are appointed. The four farmer-leaders appointed by the Kentucky Soybean Association are Jed Clark of Sedalia, Allen Pace of LaCenter, Fred L. Sipes of Ekron and Larry Thomas of Elizabethtown. The two Kentucky Farm Bureau appointees are Kim McCoy of Burkesville and Glenn Howell of Fulton.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s appointee is Ryan Bivens of Hodgenville. Directors who serve at the national level also have seats on the board. The American Soybean Association directors are Davie Stephens of Clinton, Caleb Ragland of Magnolia and Gerry Hayden of Calhoun. Kentucky’s United Soybean Board directors are Barry Alexander of Cadiz, Keith Tapp of Sebree and Brent Gatton of Bremen.
For more information on soybean farming in Kentucky, visit www.kysoy.org.
