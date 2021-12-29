Kentucky’s soybean farmers, and soybean farmers across the United States are experts in growing soybeans. So many, in fact, that finding new uses for this versatile, renewable resource is a big job. Some innovative uses of soybean components include soy-based tires, shoe treads, asphalt, concrete additives, lubricants, and perhaps the biggest win in soy use history, biodiesel.
The Kentucky Soybean Board partnered with the University of Louisville for its inaugural Soy Innovation Challenge, seeking soy-based concepts and prototypes that are potentially commercializable. Student teams, under the supervision of a faculty member, presented concepts to the Board via Zoom in September. Four concepts were awarded seed money to develop those concepts, and the final projects were presented to the Board at its Dec. 17 meeting in Lexington.
The winner of the Kentucky Soybean Board 2021 Soy Innovation Challenge and a $10,000 prize is the team of Athira Nair Surendran and Dr. Sreesha Malayil. Their concept, developed through work in the Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research, is to manufacture supercapacitors using activated carbon derived from soy hull fibers. The premise of this project is that soy hulls may be used to feed livestock at a low rate of return to the farmers, or they may be utilized to produce activated carbon and the carbon used for the 3-D printing of supercapacitors, which are basically batteries, and used for a wide variety of applications at a much higher rate of return. Key findings and expectations in the proposal included the possibility for multiple value-added products, less energy used to develop this product, controlled emissions, no effluents, and no additional wastes.
Of particular interest to the farmer-leaders who compose the Kentucky Soybean Board was this project’s focus on the increased crush in future years, and the potential revenue that could be realized from soy hulls, a byproduct of the crush. As Board Chairman Larry Thomas said, “Cool new uses are great, but new uses that can provide a significant return on investment to the soybean farmers that we represent will get my vote every time.”
Second place, winning $5,000, was a project titled Soy 3D, developed and presented by Saleh Khanjar. This project focuses on something most of us use every day – a car or truck. Khanjar referenced the soybean car that Henry Ford experimented with back in the 1940s. Using soy polymers in place of plastics made from petroleum can make a car more renewable and sustainable while reducing the weight of the vehicle by as much as 1,000 pounds. According to Khanjar’s proposal, in 2019 the light vehicle industry in North America required 2.9 million tons of plastics and polymer composites. If those parts were ALL replaced with soy polymers, that could create demand for 32 million bushels of soybeans annually.
Two other concepts were awarded seed money from the September presentations. The SoyData project included the creation of a database of amino acid and other compound profiles in vegetable oils, and the methods used to produce different types of resin, so that scientists looking for raw materials would have a central source for data on a variety of input options and the possibility for developing an app to make it easy for manufacturers to understand pathways to soy-based resins. The final project that was submitted had more of an agronomic twist and was focused on genetically modifying soybeans for drought resistance. These two project development teams were awarded $1,000 each for their efforts.
In addition to the efforts put forth by the students and faculty advisors, the board thanks Jagannadh Satyavolu, Ph.D., Endowed Chair in Renewable Energy Research and theme leader for biomass conversion and biofuels at Conn Center, UofL, for his efforts and enthusiasm in overseeing this project. Dr. Satyavolu has been an outstanding resource for the Board in its effort to launch the Soy Innovation Challenge, which is intended to be an annual event.
