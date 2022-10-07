FRANKFORT – It’s harvest time in the Commonwealth, and the farmer-leaders of the Kentucky Soybean Board and the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service staff remind producers to submit an entry (or more than one) in the 2022 Kentucky Soybean Production Contest.
The contest was developed to encourage producers to strive for not only high yields, but also high-quality beans. Both contests promote the use of best practices to increase profitability for the betterment of Kentucky agriculture.
Anyone (owner-operator, tenant, or tenant-landlord) who produces ten (10) acres or more of soybeans in Kentucky is eligible to enter. More than one entry can be submitted by the same Operation, if the entries are from different fields. Operations with more than one entry will be eligible for only ONE award in each category. There are four categories:
Single-Crop - Non-Irrigated
Double-Crop - Non-Irrigated
There are no restrictions on management practices. To be eligible for cash awards, yield entries must submit a quality entry.
State and division winners will receive awards during the 2023 Commodity Conference scheduled to be held in Bowling Green on January 19. Winners will be provided lodging after the awards banquet by the KSPB. The Kentucky Soybean Association will award all winners a one-year membership.
The outstanding county contest supervisors will also be recognized and rewarded for their efforts. The supervisor with the State Champion from his/her county will receive a $250 cash award and a plaque. The supervisor who submits completed entries having the highest average yield for the top 3 entries will also receive a $250 cash award. A $500 cash award will be presented to the supervisor with the most completed entries from his/her county.
Complete rules may be found at the bottom of the Kentucky Soybean Board’s website home page, www.kysoy.org, or by checking with your county extension office. As a reminder, starting with last year’s contest, a quality sample is required with each contest entry. The deadline for entries is November 30, 2022.
Also, don’t forget about the bragging rights and custom-embroidered jackets that come with being inducted into the 100-Bushel Club. Each operation that submits a yield contest entry that is greater than 100 bushels/acre will receive two jackets. There is also an 80-Bushel Club for double-crop beans, and producers are still chasing the first entry into the 120-Bushel Club for full-season soybeans.
The current state record of 112.02 bu/A. was set by Goetz Bros. Farms of Daviess County just last year.
