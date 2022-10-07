FRANKFORT – It’s harvest time in the Commonwealth, and the farmer-leaders of the Kentucky Soybean Board and the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service staff remind producers to submit an entry (or more than one) in the 2022 Kentucky Soybean Production Contest. 

The contest was developed to encourage producers to strive for not only high yields, but also high-quality beans. Both contests promote the use of best practices to increase profitability for the betterment of Kentucky agriculture.