LOUISVILLE – The 58th Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Country Ham Breakfast brought in an impressive $5 million for charity organizations. Additionally, leadership announced that through their KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund, grants have been awarded to Christian Appalachian Project, God’s Pantry, and Mountain Cattleman’s Association as they work to rebuild Eastern Kentucky after the devastating flooding.  

The KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund was set up to raise money to assist with the natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky. One hundred percent of the money raised by the fund is being used to support organizations providing relief services in affected areas.