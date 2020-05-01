FRANKFORT – The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture (SBOA) Wednesday unanimously approved Dr. Katie Flynn to serve as the new deputy state veterinarian at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA).
Dr. Flynn currently serves as the Veterinary Specialist for the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Animal Health Branch and brings 18 years of regulatory animal health experience to the KDA.
“I appreciate the State Board of Agriculture for filling this critical animal health position at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” said Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, who serves as SBOA chairman. “My administration championed legislation to allow the Board to conduct a national candidate search for the first time in department history, which made this hire possible. I look forward to welcoming Dr. Flynn to Kentucky.”
In addition to her current responsibilities at the CDFA, Dr. Flynn also chairs the American Association of Equine Practitioners’ Infection Diseases Committee.
“I am humbled and honored to take on this new challenge as the deputy state veterinarian at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” Dr. Flynn said. “I would like to thank the State Board of Agriculture and State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Stout for their confidence in me. I look forward to getting to know the Kentucky agriculture community as we all work together to promote better animal health and recreational opportunities in Kentucky’s thriving agricultural sector.”
Dr. Flynn received a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from the University of Massachusetts in 1995 and her veterinary degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, in 2001. Throughout her career, Dr. Flynn has developed awareness of animal disease prevention through enhanced biosecurity and has authored educational materials which have been distributed to all 50 states and in 12 countries. She has been a licensed veterinarian in Kentucky for three years.
A select search committee approved by the board recommended Dr. Flynn to the SBOA. Dr. Flynn replaces Dr. Bradley Keough, who resigned from the department in February to take a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dr. Flynn is tentatively scheduled to begin her new position at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in June.
