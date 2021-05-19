LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Berry Patch & Produce of Calloway County is one of the 108 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, The Kentucky Berry Patch & Produce, has committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Located eight miles north of Murray, The Kentucky Berry Patch offers naturally grown organic berries and produce. This includes strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, aronia, elderberries, as well as herbs and vegetables in season. They also offer farm and educational tours that teach sustainable growing and soil health. For more information on The Kentucky Berry Patch visit them atwww.thekentuckyberrypatch.com or call 270-226-3361.
“While the past year has been difficult on many levels due to the pandemic, we did see heightened awareness in locally produced foods as more and more consumers turned to their nearby KFB Certified Farm Markets to experience the goodness of fresh, homegrown products,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to continuing that trend in 2021 as this program grows and continues to benefit our market members, as well as all of their customers.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is celebrating its 26th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visitkyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
