MURRAY – Brendon Schettler, a senior agricultural science with agricultural education certification major at Murray State University, arrived recently at Murray High School to work with students and teachers in the agricultural science and technology departments and FFA program.
Schettler will be working under the guidance of cooperating teacher Brittany Forgey for the next 14 weeks to learn all aspects of a successful agricultural science and technology program at the high school level. Schettler said he will strive to become proficient in teaching a variety of classes in the career and technical education area, as well as in assisting students with leadership development in the FFA organization and with career-focused experiential programs.
