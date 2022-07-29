MURRAY – The agricultural education program at Murray State University has been named as the top postsecondary agricultural education program in Kentucky by the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators.
Housed within the Hutson School of Agriculture, the Murray State agricultural education program offers teacher certification in agricultural education, as well as options to earn a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, Educational Specialist degree, and Agricultural Education Leadership doctoral degree. There are typically around 100 students enrolled in the agricultural education program at any given time.
The program’s mission is broad, ranging from preparing agriculture teachers for the classroom, to hosting FFA activities, to Collegiate FFA and Alpha Tau Alpha participation, to online graduate education for high school agriculture teachers.
Besides student teaching experiences for those pursing their teaching certification, the program also emphasizes other types of work-based learning. Recent agricultural education graduates have served as interns for organizations like National FFA, University of Kentucky Research, and the National Resource Conservation Service. They have worked with the Murray State University Showpig Project, at the MSU Arboretum, and help coordinate FFA competitions hosted by Murray State.
Another important part of Murray State’s agricultural education program is the Racer Academy, dual credit classes offered to high school agriculture students all across Kentucky. There are more than 500 high school students state-wide enrolled in Racer Academy each semester.
The agricultural education program hosts four career development events at Murray State each year for high school FFA members, one at the state fair, and coordinates multiple events at the state FFA convention each year. This not only serves as good experience for college students preparing to be high school agriculture teachers, it gives high school students more opportunity to participate in competitions.
The program also coordinates a regional FFA STARS program, which selects approximately 50 high school FFA members and invites them to attend a program on campus.
MSU agricultural education students also participate in state and national Teach Ag Campaign efforts, connecting them with the profession well before they have their own classrooms to lead.
As the Kentucky Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program, the Agricultural Education program at Murray State University will compete with other programs in the region to be named one of the six outstanding postsecondary agriculture programs in the United States.
The Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators is the professional organization for individuals involved in school-based agricultural education at any level. To support its members, KAAE advocates for agricultural education, provides professional development opportunities, and works to recruit and retain educators in the profession. KAAE is part of the National Association of Agricultural Educators, which has more than 9,000 members nationwide.
