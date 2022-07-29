MURRAY – The agricultural education program at Murray State University has been named as the top postsecondary agricultural education program in Kentucky by the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators.

Housed within the Hutson School of Agriculture, the Murray State agricultural education program offers teacher certification in agricultural education, as well as options to earn a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, Educational Specialist degree, and Agricultural Education Leadership doctoral degree. There are typically around 100 students enrolled in the agricultural education program at any given time.