MURRAY — Dr. Brian Parr, assistant dean of the Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture, was recently recognized by the Oklahoma State University Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Leadership as a recipient of its Distinguished Alumnus Award. Parr oversees academic programs that serve over 1,200 students and coordinates research and education efforts on Murray State’s five school farms.
While attending Oklahoma State University, Parr studied under the mentorship of Dr. Craig Edwards. Parr said this experience provided him with the opportunity to work in over 10 states and four countries in teacher professional development and curriculum development.
“It was an honor to be recognized by the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Leadership at Oklahoma State University!” Parr said. “This award was made extra special to me because 19 years ago, I sat in the audience at this same banquet as a graduate student and witnessed my mentor and dean, Dr. Tony Brannon, receive the same award. Murray State agriculture owes a lot to the leadership in agriculture at Oklahoma State over the last 50 years. Past and present leaders in the Hutson School of Agriculture who studied in this same department include, Dr. Eldon Heathcott, Dr. Jim Rudolph, Dr. Dwayne Driskill, Dr. Tony Brannon, Dr. Jay Morgan and myself.”
Parr is married to Murray State faculty member Dr. Kemaly Parr and they have five children, Blaine, Kelly, Kendrick, Wade and Alena.
