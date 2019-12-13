MURRAY — The Kentucky Hemp Industries Association will have the first-ever KYHIA Holiday Conference & Tradeshow presented by Global Hemp Solutions next Thursday, Dec.19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. The conference offers opportunities for hemp growers, processors, and other industry stakeholders to learn from industry leaders and make valuable business connections.
Martin Barbre, administrator of the Risk Management Agency at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will deliver the keynote address. His discussion topic is “Risk Management for Hemp.” He will also participate in the panel discussion, “Risk Management & Insurance into 2020” and will be available to take questions from the audience.
The remainder of the morning will include an update from The Kentucky Department of Agriculture on the state’s Hemp Program; Global Hemp Solutions COO and Founder, Vini Villatoro will discuss “Chromatography: The Best Way to Separate the Cannabinoids at a Molecular Level for a Consistent and Precise Formulation” and panel discussions on “The Chemistry of the Plant and Hemp Legislation - Ask a Lawyer!.”
Afternoon breakout sessions will address topics like efficiency in growing, the hemp supply chain, genetics, branding and product differentiation, and banking and credit card processing. The tradeshow will have close to 50 exhibitors and will provide opportunities for attendees to network and meet face-to-face to plan for the 2020 season.
KYHIA President, Tate Hall said, “We are thrilled to have an event in the western part of our state and are thankful to Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture and the MSU Center for Agricultural Hemp for being such generous hosts. We’ll have something for everyone at this event - new growers and industry veterans alike – and welcome anyone who is interested in hemp to attend and interact with our fantastic group of speakers and exhibitors.”
This educational and networking event is open to both KYHIA members and non-members. Tickets are $60 for KYHIA members, $85 for non-members, $65 for Farm Bureau members, and $20 for students with a valid student ID. They are currently available online at: http://kyhiaholidayconference2019.eventbrite.com. Lunch and an assorted gift bag are complimentary with tickets that are purchased prior to December 13th. Tickets will also be available at the door.
