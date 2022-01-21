LEXINGTON – Kristie Guffey of Murray is one of 22 individuals selected by the Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program for its Class 13.
Housed in the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, the program offers an intensive, leadership development experience for young farmers and individuals in agriculture-related fields. Its mission is to identify, develop and motivate Kentuckians for effective leadership in agriculture and rural communities.
Guffey said she was born and raised on a small beef cattle farm in Cadiz. After graduating from Western Kentucky University, she taught agricultural education and was the FFA advisor at Carlisle County for four years. She received her master’s degree in agricultural education at Murray State University in 2006. She went on to work for the Kentucky Department of Education as the FFA camp director after receiving her doctorate in educational leadership.
Guffey currently serves as the Kentucky Women in Agriculture State Secretary and works with other women throughout the state to promote women agriculturalist in the Commonwealth. In January of 2019, she began her career as a professor of agriscience and graduate coordinator at Murray State University in the Hutson School of Agriculture. For the past year-and-a-half, she partnered with the Southeast Center for Rural Health and Injury Prevention to train farmers and farm families how to recognize the signs of suicide. She was accepted into the Kentucky Agriculture Leadership Program Class 13 in December, and said she looks forward to working with the best agricultural leaders throughout the state in this program over the next two years.
The program consists of 10 domestic seminars that focus on improving participants’ leadership skills.
“The curriculum is designed to cultivate many competencies including communication, delegation, diversity, conflict management, civil discourse and ethical decision-making,” said Emily Roe Brown, program coordinator.
In addition, the participants will study emerging issues affecting Kentucky agriculture and rural communities. Class members will meet with local leaders, visit a variety of Kentucky agribusinesses, meet with policy makers and government agencies in Frankfort and Washington, D.C., and will travel to other states and nations to explore agriculture in different settings. The 35-year-old program has a network of over 300 alumni, most of whom are industry and community leaders.
Sessions for the new cohort will begin in February 2022 with an anticipated graduation celebration scheduled for August 2023.
“We are very excited that Class 13 encompasses the program’s goal of putting together a passionate group of individuals exhibiting geographic, gender, racial, farm size and ag diversity,” said Will Snell, co-director of the leadership development program and UK agricultural economist.
“It’s always exciting to start a new class,” said Steve Isaacs, KALP co-director and UK agricultural economist. “We look forward to getting to know this group.”
Class 12, which began in October 2018, has experienced travel postponements, but will graduate in April 2022 following their Washington, D.C., seminar. Their international learning journey is postponed until international travel is safer.
For more information about the program, please visit the KALP website at https://kalp.ca.uky.edu/ or Facebook page @KYAgLeadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.