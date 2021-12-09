MURRAY — The Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University recently honored high school students from the Purchase, Pennyrile and Green River regions as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in Future Farmers of America (FFA). The honorees included Calloway County High School students Savannah Pittman and Bella Swain and Murray High School students Gwendolyn Falwell and Farris Howard.
The STARS recognition banquet was held on Murray State’s campus Nov. 22 in honor of the recipients. Special guests included Matt Chaliff, Kentucky FFA Association Executive Secretary; Congressman James Comer; and Dr. Don Robertson, Murray State University Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
The featured speaker was Mallory White, National FFA Eastern Region Vice President. White is the “first ever” National FFA Officer from Murray State and will spend the entire next year traveling the country representing more than 500,000 FFA members across the nation. She is a junior agronomy student from Sturgis, Kentucky, and was an FFA All-Region Star in fall 2019. At Murray State, she is an Agriculture Ambassador, Honors Ambassador, Presidential Fellow, Agriculture Leadership Co-Vice Chair, AFA Delegate and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She is the past Kentucky FFA State President, Green River Region President and has received the Kentucky FFA State Degree and American Degree.
The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the 18-county Murray State service region including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Livingston Central, Marshall County, McCracken County, Murray, and Trigg County in the Purchase region; Caldwell County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central in the Pennyrile region; and Henderson County, Union County and Webster County in the Green River region.
In addition to Pittman, Swain, Falwell and Howard, Purchase Region students included KyLee Bodell, Ballard Memorial High School; Carson Buchanan and Wendy Burnley, Ballard Memorial High School; Avery Kick, Carlisle County High School; Jacob Kellum, Fulton County High School; Hannah Beth Elliott, Laken Moffitt and Ethan Story, Graves County High School; Angelene Michonski and Darcie Rittenberry, Livingston Central High School; Brent Holley, Zoey Ramsey and Hannah Smith, Marshall County High School; Avery Goodwin, Ava Kelly and Waylon Wood, McCracken County High School; and Olivia Hargis, Kinley Humphries and Lilly P’Pool, Trigg County High School.
Students from the Pennyrile Region included Destiny Mitchell and James Peake and Katy Trimble, Caldwell County High School; Virginia Hale, Leighandra Hoover and Luke Luttrull, Christian County High School;
Magalee Blazina, Crittenden County High School; Madison Burbage, Kylee Dame and Grace Whitaker, Hopkins County Central High School; John Ashby, Maggie Goode and Brooke Jenkins, Hopkinsville High School; Gracie Allen, Muhlenberg County High School; and Natalie Barrow and Scottie Berry, Todd County Central High School.
Green River Region students included Jenna Byrd, Taylor Chambers and Kayden Walker, Henderson County High School; Sydney Brown, Grace Gough and Jillian Hagedorn, Union County High School and Miles Frailey, Mary Rakestraw and Carly Shadrick, Webster County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.