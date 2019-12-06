LOUISVILLE – Kentucky Farm Bureau members from across the state welcomed The Honorable Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, at the Galt House in Louisville today for the 2019 KFB Annual Meeting Commodity Luncheon. After a video welcome from American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, both Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau and Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture welcomed the group to the first luncheon of this year’s annual meeting and introduced Northey.
Northey, who has completed nearly 2 years in his position as USDA Under Secretary, congratulated KFB on their 100-year anniversary. He noted the significant importance of the creation of Kentucky Farm Bureau a century ago, and also discussed his own farming experiences.
Under Secretary Northey discussed the importance of looking back at the past to learn from the many challenges the agriculture industry has overcome, as well as the many changes that have had an impact on KFB during the past 100 years. He spoke about the technology we have today that makes us more efficient, and the profound impact the agriculture industry has continued to have on the state and country.
He also spoke about the USDA’s history and how it has evolved over the years.
Among many other topics, Northey discussed soil health and the importance of improving productivity. He also talked about several of the programs the USDA has created to help those involved in agriculture across the country, including crop insurance and the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Additionally, Northey highlighted the importance of trade to the agriculture industry.
Before he concluded his remarks, Northey also acknowledged the impact of the hemp industry and congratulated Kentucky for its involvement.
The commodity luncheon concluded with a video featuring U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue congratulating KFB on their 100th anniversary.
Kentucky Farm Bureau, with over 462,000 member families statewide, is the state’s largest general farm organization. Approximately 2,000 members attended KFB’s 100th annual meeting in Louisville, December 4-7, to recognize this year’s individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2020. To view all the updates released from this year’s annual meeting, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.
