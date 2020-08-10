MURRAY — Forage is highly important on farms for the development of livestock and finding ways to make forage production more effective is the idea behind an annual event led by the University of Kentucky.
The Forage Summer Tour was created three years ago and UK hosts two events during this season annually. One is in the eastern half of the commonwealth, while the other is in the western half, which was a pretty big deal Thursday for Palmer Farms in northern Calloway County. It was the host of the western event for 2020, welcoming visitors from throughout the region and surrounding states.
“I started at UK three years ago and what we want to do is get out on an actual farm to show people what they’re doing at that farm,” said Chris Teutsch, extension forage specialist for the UK Grain and Forage Center of Excellence in Princeton. “Last year, we had it in Ohio County, but the year before that, we were in Ballard County so now we’re back here in the Purchase.
“I like to feature farmers that are doing a good job on their farm and have a story to tell to inspire other people to do a better job with their management. We try to feature things that are unique and what Michael and Stacie Palmer are doing is unique.”
Michael said that the land on which Palmer Farms sits has been in his family since the time the area was settled, which would be in the 1830s. He said his grandfather was a dairy farmer and the farm operated as a dairy farm until 1991. That is when Palmer Farms incorporated some beef cattle and things began changing.
“We’d concentrate minerals and hay and try to do a good job of grazing and then we got into intensive rotational grazing in the 1990s and our intensive grazing depends on what we’re doing on the farm. When we’re into tobacco and hay and we’re busy with those, it’s not nearly as intense as it is when we’ve got time to fool with it,” he said. “I think anybody that’s thinking about grazing or doing more cattle management needs to remember that the more management you do, the more forage you’ve got to manage.
“And the less management you do, the less forage you’ve got to manage.”
It was in 2011 that Palmer and wife Stacie discovered the grass-fed beef concept that has driven the success the farm has enjoyed the past several years. And that is why they were welcoming an estimated 50 observers from throughout western Kentucky, as well as southern Illinois and northwest Tennessee Thursday for a late-afternoon visit to their farm about halfway between Kirksey and Almo.
“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been fun too,” Stacie sad of the process of preparing the farm for such an event. “We were told that we’d been picked to have it about a year ago. We’ve been speaking at (UK’s) forage conferences for a long time and we’ve been going to these field days in other counties for a long time, so we’re excited about this.”
The road to Thursday was paved with a rough moment or two, the most imposing being the fire that destroyed one of the tobacco barns on the property last fall. Thursday’s guests were greeted by the sight of a new barn that was constructed on the same place where the previous barn had stood.
“It was hard to go through that, but we’re good now,” Stacie said, explaining that, for Michael and her, this was a matter of giving back to a worthy cause. “They’re real good about having us speak at their events, plus there’s not a lot of people who do what we do. I just hope everybody learns a little bit about grazing cattle and how they don’t have to spend a lot of money and can do everything more efficient.”
In exchange for the Palmers’ wishing to give back, UK returned the favor. Throughout the preparation process, Stacie said UK personnel were ready to lend a helping hand.
“That’s sweet of them and we appreciated that,” she said.
“It’s a lot of work, though, and we’re very gracious to the farmers because they do put in the bulk of the work as far as getting things cleaned up and we try to help out as much as we can,” said Calloway County Extension Agent Matt Chadwick, who Teutsch said assisted on one of the final acts of preparation for Thursday.
“We did something I’ve never had to do for a field day like this … we built a bridge,” Teutsch said of a wooden bridge that allowed the throng to cross a creek that led to one of five stops on the tour, a look at how the farm stores hay, not only for winter feeding of cattle, but also for generating income.
And much of Thursday’s activity centered around a forage that many people find as a nuisance, crabgrass. but it is proving invaluable to Palmer Farms. Visitors saw four versions of it displayed in test plots at one stop. Other stops included fencing demonstrations, as well as a test plot of summer annuals, including sun hemp and cowpeas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.