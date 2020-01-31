FRANKFORT — Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is seeking Specialty Crop Block Grant Program proposals.
“The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
Applicants must describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public. 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations and quasi government entities, including public universities, are eligible to apply. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will not award grant funds for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide profit to a single organization, institution, or individual.
Preliminary proposals must be submitted by email Victoria Lewis at Victoria.Lewis@ky.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. EST on February 10th, 2020. Qualifying applicants will be notified and invited to complete a full grant application.
Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticultural products, nursery crops (including floriculture), and honey. For a comprehensive list, interested parties may visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop.
KDA receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) for the specialty crop grant program and conducts an annual competitive application process to award grant funds.
For more information about the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, go to kyagr.com/marketing/crop-block-grant.html or contact Victoria Lewis at (502) 782-4115 or Victoria.Lewis@ky.gov.
