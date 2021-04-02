FRANKFORT – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has appointed a Murray State University official to a state commission.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Dr. Tony Brannon was being appointed to the state Industrial Hemp Advisory Board. Brannon is the dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State. Brannon’s term is scheduled to expire on Oct. 31, 2024, Quarles’ office said in a news release.
In addition, Quarles appointed several other Kentuckians to the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board.
Dr. Bob Pearce of Lexington is a faculty member at the University of Kentucky. His appointment fills a vacancy on the board. Dr. Pearce will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending October 31, 2021.
Dr. Dan Strunk of Bowling Green is a faculty member at Western Kentucky University. His appointment fills a vacancy on the board. Dr. Strunk will serve for a term expiring October 31, 2023.
Merion Haskins of Campbellsville is a hemp grower. Haskins is re-appointed to a term expiring October 31, 2023.
Eddie Melton of Louisville is a farmer and serves as first vice president of Kentucky Farm Bureau. Melton is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2023.
Bill Peterson of Loretto is a hemp processor. His appointment fills a vacancy on the board. Peterson will serve for term expiring October 31, 2024.
Dr. Tony Brannon of Murray is the Dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University. Dr. Brannon is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2024.
Tom Hutchens of Winchester is a farmer. Hutchens is re-appointed to a term expiring October 31, 2024.
Katie Moyer of Dawson Springs is a hemp processor and secretary of the Kentucky Hemp Association. Moyer is re-appointed to a term expiring October 31, 2024.
Quarles has also appointed David Wallace and Dr. Mark Lynn as members of the Kentucky State Fair Board.
David Wallace of Verona is the chief executive officer of Heritage Bank. He replaces Dr. Mark Lynn, who has resigned. Wallace will serve for a term expiring May 10, 2021.
Dr. Mark Lynn of Louisville is an optometrist and a businessman. He fills a new seat created by House Bill 518. Dr. Lynn will serve for a term expiring March 30, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.