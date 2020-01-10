FRANKFORT — Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is encouraging Kentucky farm families to consider submitting nominations for the Leopold Conservation Award by April 1.
“Kentucky agriculture has a long history of being responsible with the earth’s natural resources,” Commissioner Quarles said. “The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes a Kentucky farmer or forester who is a great steward of the land. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is proud to partner with the Sand County Foundation, the Kentucky Agricultural Council, and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts to support this important award.”
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the $10,000 award honors Kentucky farmers and other private landowners who voluntarily demonstrate outstanding stewardship and management of natural resources. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture contributes $3,000 toward the award with money from the Ag Tag Fund, which is funded by voluntary donations from farmers when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates.
The 2019 award in Kentucky went to Dr. James W. Middleton from Munfordville.
Nominations must be postmarked by April 1 and mailed to Leopold Conservation Award, c/o Franklin County Conservation District, 103 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601. Electronic nominations and supporting materials are preferred and may be submitted to colemansteve51@gmail.com on or before the deadline.
The award will be presented at the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts Convention on July 7 in Lexington. The award is presented by the Sand County Foundation, a nonprofit conservation organization, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Agricultural Council.
For more information, including award criteria and honorees from previous years, go to leopoldconservationaward.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.