FRANKFORT – Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump announced plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to order meat-processing plants to remain operational and provide protective equipment to workers in the industry.
“I applaud President Trump for invoking the Defense Production Act to protect America’s food supply and the workers on the front lines turning raw agricultural products into food products we all need,” said Commissioner Quarles. “We’ve already seen how temporary plant shutdowns in others states can have a major ripple effect on our way of life: a decline in livestock and poultry prices, and rumors of protein shortages in grocery stores. “
