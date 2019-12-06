FRANKFORT — Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles encourages Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA’s) internship program for the summer of 2020.
“A KDA internship gives a young person the opportunity to work alongside department employees and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Our past interns used their experience at the department to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. Some have even come back to the KDA to enter public service. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we look forward to reviewing your application.”
In addition to agriculture, KDA interns may work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields. Internships will run from June to August.
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.
To apply, download the application on the KDA’s website at kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html and fill it out. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Applications and attachments must be emailed to mark.white@ky.gov or mailed to Mark White, director, Division of Human Resources, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, 107 Corporate Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Applications must be postmarked no later than December 16.
For more information, go to kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html or contact Mark White at (502) 782-0291 or mark.white@ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.