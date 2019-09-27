MURRAY — If there is one thing that has become obvious over the years, it is that the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University does not pass on an opportunity to bring area high school kids to Murray for events.
An example of this is last week’s annual “Green Means Go” Racer Round Up Leadership Development Workshop. That event attracted nearly 300 high school freshmen and seniors, all members of their respective FFA programs, from more than 20 counties of Kentucky.
The day allowed the students to be involved in a wide variety of activities, both designed to promote team building and unity, as well as put them in a classroom setting to learn about what it means to be a leader and what qualities are necessary in order to achieve this.
“We go into things like communicating with caution, being mindful of having a social media presence, as well as going over verbal tendencies they may have when they are speaking in public, particularly during meetings and conferences with the FFA,” said Dr. Kimberly Bellah, who was a main organizer of the workshop. “We also talk about the power of positivity and how a positive mindset carries you to succeed in anything you face.”
However, while this is a valuable event for the high schoolers, Bellah said a particularly exciting aspect to her is how this benefits the Hutson School’s students. They are the ones who handled much of the instruction during the workshop, though some of the Hutson School professors also contributed in this area.
One of those students was Hunter Adams, a senior from Caldwell County who is president for 2019-20 of the Murray State FFA..
“This is a great opportunity not only for these students to learn about leadership, but I think it’s also very good that they’re able to congregate with so many other students from other parts of the area that they probably have never seen before,” said Adams, who also admitted that he and other Murray State students were also doing their part to help in the recruitment of some of the visitors. “Yeah, and I think we may have had a big impression on a couple of them. They may end up coming here now.”
Hutson School Dean Dr. Tony Brannon also was involved in the workshop, hosting a class on what a person does to become a leader. The introduction involved one of the Hutson School students entering the venue wearing clothing that would be considered something other than respectable.
Brannon then used that as an example of how not to make a strong first impression on potential employers. The student later returned neatly dressed in a golf shirt, slacks and dress shoes.
“We’re super excited to provide our students opportunities to practice classroom management and teaching strategies, because most of them are agriculture education majors that are planning to be high school or middle school agriculture teachers,” Bellah said. “This is also a great way to bring (the high school) students in here and pump them up and get them excited about learning in a way where they don’t realize that they are learning. Yes, they’re taking away powerful lessons but they’re seeing that school can be enjoyable and that learning can happen in formal and informal environments.
“That’s always been my philosophy when working with my future teachers – that school and having fun do not have to be mutually exclusive. When they’re engaged and enjoying themselves, that’s when the lessons are going to last longer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.