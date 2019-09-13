MAYFIELD – River Valley AgCredit is pleased to announce its $132,000 contribution to local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters in both Eastern Tennessee and Western Kentucky which will be distributed equally among 22 schools.
River Valley AgCredit CEO Kyle Yancey, Marketing Manager Shea Weaks, staff and directors will travel to the each of the schools to make the presentations in September.
FFA is an organization that seeks to widen the spectrum of agricultural knowledge through younger generations.
“Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education,” (ffa.org).
“Over the past three years, River Valley AgCredit has enjoyed record earnings and as a result, have given over $13 million back to our members in patronage refunds. The next generation of leaders in agriculture currently sit in 22 FFA Chapters across our chartered territory. Each chapter depends on fundraising in order to attend conferences and participate in events to learn about agriculture. I wanted to take some of the stress away from fundraising this year and felt it was important to invest in each chapter in the 2019/2020 school year. Each school will receive a check from us in the amount of $6,000 to do whatever their chapter needs. As long as our association remains financially able, we are committed to continued charitable giving in the agriculture segment to do our part in investing in a strong group of agriculture leaders.” said CEO Kyle Yancey.
River Valley AgCredit is a true cooperative providing financing for agriculture and rural living since 1916. We serve 8 counties in Western Kentucky and 12 counties in East Tennessee. We have more than $500 million in loans outstanding to more than 5,000 members and are governed by a group of local directors who are also farmers.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shea Weaks at (270) 247-5613 or email at Sweaks@rivervalleyagcredit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.