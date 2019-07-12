MAYFIELD – River Valley AgCredit has announced its gift of $15,000 worth of scholarships in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Up to three $1,500 scholarships are given to upcoming college freshmen pursuing agricultural programs and two $1,500 awards to students currently enrolled in agricultural programs, with the remainder of awards given in various amounts. Two of the scholarships honor past members of the Board of Directors: the Eldon Heathcott Scholarship for an awardee attending Murray State University and the David Leonard Memorial Scholarship for one graduating senior from Graves County High School majoring in agriculture.
To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be an immediate family member (son or daughter) of a current member of River Valley AgCredit.
“River Valley is proud to offer our Scholarship Program to give opportunities for our members’ children to further their education in the Agriculture industry. Each year, we get to see the children of RVA members grow and excel closer to their career goals in the field of Agriculture, and we’re proud to be a part of that! We look forward to continuing to support our mission and our RVA family with this program,” says Jessica Johnson, human resources manager of RVA.
A total of 18 students received scholarship rewards, with 11 of them residing in Kentucky and the other 7 residing in Tennessee. The awardees were chosen by a Selection Committee that is passionate about investing in the future of agriculture through RVA.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shea Weaks at (270) 247-5613 or email at Sweaks@rivervalleyagcredit.com.
