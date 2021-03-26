USDA announces April 23 application cutoff for CSPSpecial to The Ledger LEXINGTON — The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding from NRCS Kentucky this year is April 23. Through CSP, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. CSP also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques. “CSP continues to be a very effective tool for private landowners working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Greg Stone, NRCS state conservationist in Kentucky. “It is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres of productive agricultural and forest land enrolled.” While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the deadline to ensure their applications are considered for 2021 funding. CSP is offered in Kentucky through continuous signups. The program provides many benefits including increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife habitat improvements and increased resilience to weather extremes. CSP is for working lands including cropland, pastureland, rangeland, nonindustrial private forest land and agricultural land under the jurisdiction of a tribe. For additional information about CSP, contact your local service center. USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with NRCS, Farm Service Agency, or any other Service Center agency are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus. n