MURRAY – Soybean farmers are wrapping up harvest season across the Commonwealth, and that means organizers are putting the finishing touches on a number of important in-person grower meetings.
The following is a brief overview of some events that soybean farmers are encouraged to attend in the upcoming months:
Intensive Soybean Management Workshops (register at kysoy.org)
• Jan. 12, Bowling Green, features Kevin Matthews
• Feb. 1 in Princeton and Feb. 2 in Winchester, both feature Missy Bauer
Kentucky Commodity Conference and Kentucky Soybean Association Annual Meeting
• Jan. 13, Bowling Green (register at kycommodityconference.org)
Murray State University Soybean Promotion Day
• Jan. 18, CFSB Center in Murray (registration link is on kysoy.org)
The Intensive Soybean Management Workshops are sponsored in part by the United Soybean Board and are some of the most popular events that the Kentucky Soybean Board hosts each year. These workshops contain in-depth agronomic information from boots-on-the-ground grower advisors, and they generally include robust question-and-answer sessions.
The Kentucky Commodity Conference is the annual meeting of the Kentucky Soybean Association, the Kentucky Corn Growers Association and the Kentucky Small Grain Growers Association. It kicks off with an Early Riser Session featuring Eric Snodgrass at 7 a.m., followed by the Trade Show opening at 8:30 a.m. This year’s grain marketing session will feature Angie Setzer and Mark Gold and will be moderated by the University of Kentucky’s Dr. Jordan Shockley. Jerry Hagstrom will keynote the lunch session, which will be followed by the annual meetings for the three commodity organizations. A Research Review session is set for the afternoon, and the day wraps up with a grower appreciation reception/ awards banquet. This event is free to growers, thanks to the support of Conference sponsors.
Murray State’s Soybean Promotion Day has brought great speakers to the western end of the state for many years, and this year’s program is set to include live tapings of the U.S. Farm Report weekly show with Tyne Morgan and a live episode of AgriTalk Radio with Chip Flory. The U.S. Farm Report taping will be a panel discussion including Chip Flory and moderated by Tyne Morgan. It will be followed by a Farm Country Update, AgriTalk Live broadcast, Commodity Market Update, and lunch. AgriTalk Live will broadcast again from the CFSB Center Murray Room at 2 p.m.
These meetings are just a few of the ways that Kentucky’s soybean organizations return value to the farmers. Registration for all of these events is open now, and organizers look forward to seeing farmers in person soon.
