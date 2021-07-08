MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents has two new members as of last week – a personal injury attorney who spent his teen and college years in Murray and a real estate agent from Mayfield.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced last Friday that he had appointed Sam Aguiar of Shelbyville and Tom Waldrop Jr. of Mayfield to Murray State’s governing body. Aguiar is an attorney at Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers in Louisville. He replaces former board chair Jerry Rhoads, whose term has expired, and his term expires June 30, 2027. Waldrop is a partner at Trifecta Real Estate Services. He replaces Sharon Green, whose term also expired, and his term expires June 30, 2027.
Aguiar said he was born in Rhode Island and after his mother earned her doctorate degree in English at the University of Connecticut, she got a job at Murray State and they moved here in 1995. He was 13 at the time, so he started eighth grade, and he eventually graduated from Murray High School. He graduated from Murray State in 2003, and he is probably best known for representing the family of Breonna Taylor in a wrongful death lawsuit last year after Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro police officers in her home in March 2020. Aguiar helped secure $12 million from the city of Louisville, which his law firm website said is one of the largest police shooting settlements in U.S. history.
Aguiar said he loved the community and appreciated how the university is integrated into it, especially in regard to local residents’ support for Murray State’s athletic programs.
“My best memory of Murray, when I was down there, was that I thought we had one of the better-looking campuses,” he said. “From a campus beautification standpoint, it just always stood out, and really as I went around (as a young, prospective student) and started looking at other college campuses, it stood out even more. … It’s a really exciting time because Murray State has set aside a bunch of money for capital improvements, and the football program’s finally starting to turn around. The school’s got plenty of momentum, and coming out of COVID, I’ve been so impressed they’ve handled it with enrollment getting back up.
“I think the world of (MSU President) Bob Jackson, and certainly Murray has a special place in my heart. When you look around at the other institutions across Kentucky, Murray does so much more with so much less, and they’ve got so much (community) support. When I go to Morehead or Bowling Green or Richmond, they’re all good, little towns, but it just seems like when you get to Murray, it’s the college town feel. With some of those other places, it feels like there’s a college and a town.”
Aguiar said he was happy to see that Murray State was moving in the right direction with enrollment, especially now that COVID-19 isn’t imposing so many restrictions on university campuses.
“Murray State needed a kick in the right direction, and it looks like they’ve gotten it,” he said. “It would be really nice to be part of a team that could sustain that and even improve upon it even more. The way I look at it, Murray State is a hidden treasure. In my mind, it’s always seemed to run itself and you always forget about the things behind the scenes, but I just want to make sure it keeps trending in the right direction.”
Waldrop did not attend Murray State, but he said he has a deep connection to the university and cares very much about its longterm viability. A 1977 University of Kentucky graduate, his parents met at Murray State College, and he said their first date was attending a football game against Western Kentucky University in 1946. He said his mother – the late Mary Julia Moore Waldrop, formerly of Bardwell – was crowned a Murray State “prom queen” and taught real estate appraisal as an adjunct instructor in the ‘80s and ‘90s. His father, Ralph T. Waldrop Sr., is 99 years old and still living in Mayfield, he said.
“But my allegiance to Murray State is because of its impact on this region where I live, work and make my living,” Waldrop said. “I saw a study not long ago that said it’s a billion-dollar impact on western Kentucky, and imagine what that does for businesses, including mine. It is an amazing, nationally-renowned – and just because of Ja Morant – asset right here in our own back yard. It’s something that needs to be cherished and encouraged.”
Waldrop said he sees his role as a regent as being a liaison between the community and the university, in particular the business community because of his profession.
“The faculty and staff and students at Murray State have dreams and desires and ambitions, and it’s our job as regents to make sure that is nurtured and encouraged and that we direct those efforts in ways that we see as up-and-coming,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.