Air Jordans worn by Michael Jordan during ‘Last Dance’ become most expensive sneakers ever auctioned

The Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan (23) looks on during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the United Center on June 10, 1998, in Chicago.

 Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) There’s a reason why Michael Jordan is called arguably the Greatest of All Time. But now his used kicks have the same bragging rights.

A signed pair of the Air Jordan 13 sneakers the basketball great wore during the 1998 NBA Finals, known as “The Last Dance,” sold for a record $2.2 million on Tuesday.