Air travel skyrockets ahead of Thanksgiving

Travelers wait in lines at the departures level inside Miami International Airport on Nov. 23, 2022. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)

 D.A. Varela

(TNS) Travel by air skyrocketed toward pre-COVID levels ahead of Thanksgiving — and even exceeded 2019’s numbers some days.

More than 2 million people went through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at U.S. airports each day between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, according to data released Thursday by the Transportation Security Administration.

Recommended for you