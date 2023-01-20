Baldwin charged

In this photo from Dec. 6, 2022, Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. 

 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala/TNS

(TNS) New Mexico prosecutors said they are filing felony criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin and the armorer of the low-budget Western “Rust,” following the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer.

The charges represent a dramatic culmination of more than a year of speculation over who, if anyone, would be held accountable for the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a rising star in the film industry. Hutchins was shot in the chest Oct. 21, 2021 as she rehearsed a scene with Baldwin and the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was also wounded.