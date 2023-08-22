LEXINGTON – (TNS) Alexander “Alex” Campbell Jr., a philanthropist who helped develop Triangle, Thoroughbred and other downtown parks, died Aug. 15 in Florida. The Lexington native was 95.
Campbell founded the Triangle Foundation which paid for and developed Triangle Park in downtown Lexington, Thoroughbred Park at the corner of Midland and Main streets, and the skate park at Woodland Park. More recently, the foundation and Campbell helped erect a statue to Secretariat on Old Frankfort Pike.
Campbell was also active on other boards and supported nonprofits and organizations including Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and Transylvania University.
Former Mayor Jim Gray said Campbell was like his longtime friend, W.T. Young. Campbell and Young were titans of philanthropy, giving generously of their time and money to public causes.
“Like his good friend, W.T. Young, he leaves a legacy of giving,” Gray said. “W.T. used to say, ’The more you give, the more you get,’ and Alex exemplified that spirit.”
A native of Lexington, Campbell first started in the tobacco business. He and Young were also astute investors. Campbell had stock in First Security Bank of Lexington, which became Bank One and then later JP Morgan Chase. He was also an investor in the company that would later become Humana.
He founded Industrial Manpower Supply in the 1960s to provide job training to educationally and financially disadvantaged residents of Lexington. Using his connections with local corporations like IBM, employees were identified, trained in assembly line work, given interview coaching and placed with local employers.
Campbell became an avid runner in the 1960s. He founded the Todds Road Stumblers, a running club that met every Saturday morning for runs of six to fifteen miles, typically followed by coffee and donuts.
He owned and bred horses for six decades. He split his time between Lexington and Florida in his later years, family and friends said.
“Alex Campbell was someone who was successful in business, with his thoroughbreds, and in his community,” said Stuart S. Janney III, chairman of The Jockey Club. “He enjoyed a long life and enriched the lives of so many along the way. We were proud to have him as a member of The Jockey Club for 34 years. He will be missed.”
Ellen Chapman, who has known Campbell all of her life, said her parents were close friends with the Campbells.
Alex got things done, Chapman said.
“When he decided on a project or an idea, he made it happen,” Chapman said. “You were either serving on his committee, or you were writing a check.”
Campbell took over as board chairman of Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill after Young died.
“He had a huge impact on Shaker Village. He had a huge impact on Transylvania (University),” Chapman said.
He served on the Shaker Village Board for more than a decade.
“Mr. Campbell was instrumental in recruiting wonderful and engaged board members from many areas of the country who still serve on the board today and share his passion for one of Kentucky’s finest treasures,” said Barry Stumbo, chief development officer for Shaker Village.
Campbell started the Triangle Foundation after the city did not have the money to pay for a new park across from Rupp Arena in 1980. The Triangle Foundation and its donors became the go-to funding source for many downtown spaces and parks.
“Mr. Campbell’s vision of creating vibrant public spaces for people in central Kentucky to enjoy is a wonderful legacy. Mr. Campbell would say ‘giving is a selfish act as it is the giver that receives most of the joy,’” said Steve Grossman, a board member of the Triangle Foundation. “Mr. C also provided funds to many entities anonymously and was adamant about not wanting recognition for his giving.”
When Campbell decided the Triangle Foundation was going to pay for and build a new skate park in Woodland Park in the late 1990s, Campbell did his research.
He was no snob.
The dapper horseman and philanthropist flew several skateboarders, an architect and others on a private plane to Florida to scope out skate parks there.
According to a 1999 Herald-Leader article, at each Florida stop the skateboarders would get off the private plane, get in a stretch limousine and feast on Gatorades and sandwiches before heading to a skate park.
“People have the wrong idea about skateboarders,” Campbell said in 1999. “These kids rise to the occasion. There’s nothing to say these kids can’t be civic leaders tomorrow.”
The skate park at Woodland Park is still a destination for skateboarders across Central Kentucky. Triangle and Thoroughbred Park are also some of the city’s most frequented and photographed destinations.
Chapman said Campbell was frequently generous to people he hardly knew. But he rarely took credit or let people know the extent of his philanthropy and generosity.
Ted Bassett, former president of Keeneland, told the BloodHorse in a 2020 article Campbell never liked or sought the limelight.
“He has been one of Lexington’s most benevolent supporters,” Bassett told the outlet. “And he has supported a wide range of civic and educational projects almost unknown. He has shunned publicity most of his life.”
Campbell graduated from Baylor Military Academy. He was preceded in death by Anne Estill Campbell, his wife of 65 years. He is survived by his children, Katharine Rodes Campbell, Elizabeth Alexander Campbell and Alexander Goold Campbell, III; and grandchildren, AnnAustin Campbell, Alexander Goold Campbell, IV, Augusta Price Campbell, Katharine Ferrier Campbell, William Christian Campbell-Roberson, and Jacob Everett Campbell-Roberson.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Milward Funeral Home, 159 N. Broadway. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington Cemetery, 833 W. Main St.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Triangle Foundation, Shakertown and Old Friends Farm in Georgetown.
