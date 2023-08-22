LEXINGTON – (TNS) Alexander “Alex” Campbell Jr., a philanthropist who helped develop Triangle, Thoroughbred and other downtown parks, died Aug. 15 in Florida. The Lexington native was 95.

Campbell founded the Triangle Foundation which paid for and developed Triangle Park in downtown Lexington, Thoroughbred Park at the corner of Midland and Main streets, and the skate park at Woodland Park. More recently, the foundation and Campbell helped erect a statue to Secretariat on Old Frankfort Pike.