MURRAY – Constance Alexander, poet, playwright, award-winning columnist and civic journalist, will be featured on KET’s “Connections,” hosted by Renee Shaw, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. Central time.
In the interview, Alexander talks about her spoken word opera, “The Way Home,” which tells the interwoven stories of two women from western Kentucky, both of them fighting cancer.
“The interviews with the two women, one from Murray and the other from Cadiz, were part of a grant awarded jointly to me and WKMS-FM,” Alexander said. She explained that the documentary radio series she produced for the project focused on end of life issues.
Some of the interviews were featured in Alexander’s column in the Murray Ledger & Times, and the documentary series was broadcast on WKMS over a period of months. Alexander wrote “The Way Home” because she was inspired by the courage they exhibited in the face of terminal cancer.
“The Way Home” has been performed in many Kentucky locations and also around the country by groups and organizations that champion issues associated with topics like the uninsured, breast cancer, and women’s health. It was written to be presented as readers’ theatre, which means lines are read, not memorized, so actors of any age can easily portray the characters.
“There is no need for costumes or sets,” Alexander said, “but every group that has presented ‘The Way Home’ has added its own special touches to performances.”
“The Way Home” was published by Finishingline Press just as the Covid pandemic was heating up in 2019, but performances of it date back 20 years. Playhouse in the Park presented a production in 2002.
The interview with Renee Shaw was originally scheduled to air in November, National Hospice Month, as both the main characters in “The Way Home” had been hospice patients. The schedule was disrupted when Alexander’s husband, Roy Davis, died on Nov. 4. Right after that, Shaw came down with Covid.
“I am so pleased that more people will know about ‘The Way Home’ because of Renee’s interview,” Alexander said. “Telling these stories is an important way to raise awareness and also raise money for issues associated with women’s health.”
