MURRAY – The Murray City Council heard an update on the spring paving schedule during its regular meeting Thursday.
Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said the city has roughly a mile of streets scheduled for paving this spring, and he is hoping to get Murray Paving started on it in the next month. He said the Fallbrook subdivision off of Diuguid Drive is scheduled, which includes Bourland Lane, Crystal Brook Lane, Haven Meadow Court and Mission Valley Drive. He said this was the first time those street are being resurfaced.
Another area scheduled for paving is the Pleasant Hill subdivision, which includes Back Street, Garden Street, Mulberry Street, South Third Street, South Cherry Street and Cross Street.
“There’s been a lot of work out there with some water lines and sewer lines on Cross Street, so that’s going to make a big difference in that neighborhood,” Allbritten said.
In the fall, Allbritten said the city is looking at paving North Fifth from Main to Chestnut streets, as well as North First Street, Ash Street, LP Miller Street and Pine Street.
“All these streets are older streets with curb and gutter and they have sidewalks on them,” Allbritten said. “… Right now, I’m estimating about $70,000 just in sidewalk refitting for those streets alone for the ADA accessibility. We’ll be getting that out for bid, and hopefully we will do that this year on this year’s budget so that we’ll have it ready and then on next year’s budget in the July-August time frame, we can do our fall paving schedule.”
Changing topics to brush pickup, Allbritten said the city started earlier than usual this year because of the ice storm in February. He said workers had been on schedule until falling a bit behind earlier this week, but added that the city has collected more than 50 tons of brush so far this year.
Project Manager Marisa Stewart provided an update on the wayfinding signs that will be placed in several locations. She said lights will be on two of the four “Welcome to Murray” signs that will be on the edges of town, and the city is currently installing meter bases for them. She said West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will install the electricity, and Rite Lite – which manufactured the signs – will install the lighting. Stewart the city will start pouring the foundations next week, starting with the Murray Municipal parking lot sign.
“At the end of April is when (Rite Lite is) scheduled to actually put the signs themselves up,” Stewart said. So within a month, we should be seeing a lot of progress with these signs.”
At the beginning of the meeting, the council voted to approve the annual audit report, which was delivered by Terry Romaine of the Mayfield-based firm Romaine & Associates. Romaine said the firm had issued a clean audit, or unmodified opinion.
The council also voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance to adopt state requirements regarding the wastewater treatment plant’s pre-treatment program. The changes bring the city’s policies in line to comply with current state regulations.
